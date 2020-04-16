Resources
Nellie Cole Obituary
Waynesboro - Nellie Virginia Harris Cole, age 77, wife of William T. (Bill) Cole of Waynesboro, went to be with her Lord and Savior on April 15, 2020.

A private burial will be held for family with a memorial service at a later date due to the restrictions we are faced with.

In lieu of flowers, per her request memorial donations may be made to Gideon International Ministry for bibles or Samaritan's Purse.

McDow Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in The News Leader from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2020
