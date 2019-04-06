|
|
NELLIE G. DEMASTUS
Staunton - Nellie Gilmer Demastus, 98, of Fishersville, passed away Friday, April 5, 2019, at Shenandoah Nursing Home. She was born in Augusta County, near Mt. Tabor Church on December 23, 1920 to Mr. and Mrs. Charles E. Gilmer. She is the last surviving member of ten children; five brothers and four sisters. She is survived by two daughters, Shirley Gilmer Cross of Staunton and Carole Moyers Armstrong of Roanoke, VA. Also surviving are five grandchildren, Billie Quigley of Waynesboro, Tina Warren and Regina Couto of Staunton, Ronica Holder of Salisbury, North Carolina, and Corey Hall of Roanoke. In addition there are four great grandchildren and five great, great grandchildren and a number of nieces and nephews.
She had worked at many different jobs in her lifetime, her last being at A.S.R. and Oak Hill Nursing Home. She was a long time member of Marquis Memorial United Methodist Church. She had loved gardening when she had a yard to take care of and reading until her vision failed. She enjoyed listening to country music on the radio and tending to her many houseplants. Nellie had never driven a car, so she walked all over Staunton until she was well into her 80's. She attributed her long life to walking. She had a large collection of hats, and she never left the house without wearing one.
At her request there will be no viewing or visitation. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at 1 p.m. in Thornrose Cemetery by Pastor Elizabeth Von Trapp Walker of Marquis Memorial United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Marquis Memorial United Methodist Church.
Henry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
