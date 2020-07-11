1/1
Nellie G. Sweet
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nellie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nellie G. Sweet

Charlottesville - Nellie (Gillenwater) Sweet, 85, wife of Glenn Sweet passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.

Mrs. Sweet was born on December 4, 1934, the daughter of the late Orea M. Gillenwater, and raised on a farm near Gate City, VA.

She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Despite only a high school degree, she had a successful career that spanned decades as an accountant and credit union manager. She ran company payroll until she was nearly 80.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Diana Albritton, and two sisters, Bertha Lindsay and Mary Burton Johnson.

Surviving in addition to her husband of 66 years are her grandchildren, Jeremy Albritton and Jessica Taylor; great-grandchildren Luke Albritton, Brady Albritton and Russell Taylor; nieces and nephews Helen Swats (Gary), Leigh Gill (Tom), John Burton (Maia Conrad), and Kenneth Hite.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. until 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 15, 2020 in Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, Staunton.

A graveside service will follow at 2:00 p.m. in Oaklawn Memory Gardens by Reverend William "Bill" Trice.

Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of her arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Leader from Jul. 11 to Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory Llc
230 Frontier Dr
Staunton, VA 24401
(540) 887-8111
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory Llc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved