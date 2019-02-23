|
Nellie R. Barnett
Staunton - Nellie Mayre (Roberts) Barnett, 88, widow of Robert Lee Barnett, Jr., of Staunton, died Friday, February 22, 2019 at Shenandoah House of Augusta Health.
She was born June 13, 1930 in Burnsville, a daughter of the late Roy Cleveland and Elsie (Eagle) Roberts.
Prior to retirement, she was employed by C & P Telephone Company with 24 years of service.
Mrs. Barnett was a member of Cherryvale United Methodist Church, AARP, Telephone Pioneers, and the United Methodist Women of Cherryvale.
Family members include three brothers, Waldo, LeRoy, and Jerry Roberts, all of Staunton; six sisters, Mabel Phillips, Goldie Carter, and Vivian Rowe, all of Staunton, Hilda Clark of Covington, and Shirley Thorpe of Churchville.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Kyle, Rob and Ilo Roberts; and two sisters, Bertha Humphrey and Dorothy Milstead.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, February 25, 2019 in the Henry Funeral Home Chapel by the Rev. Clayton Payne. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery in Millboro.
Active pallbearers will be Joe Humphries, Eddie Carter, Kyle Roberts, Kirt Jackson, and Wendell Roberts.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. on Sunday evening in the Henry Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to Cherryvale United Methodist Church, 709 Cherry Hill Drive, Staunton, VA 24401 or a .
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from Feb. 23 to Feb. 26, 2019