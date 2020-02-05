|
Nellie R. Bowling
Staunton - Nellie Belle (Ruebush) Bowling, 87, widow of Clarence Houston Bowling, of Staunton died Monday, February 3, 2020 in the University of Virginia Medical Center.
She was born August 21, 1932 in Augusta County, a daughter of the late David K. and Dora Belle (Service) Ruebush. Out of six children she was the last remaining child.
Prior to retirement, Nellie was employed by Western State Hospital as a CNA.
Nellie loved her grandchildren and crocheting. She was a member of Jolivue United Methodist Church.
Family members include her daughter, Terry Bowling Davenport; two grandchildren, Alice Wright and Adam Davenport; six great grandchildren, Anisha, Aislinn, Brianna, Matthew, Kaden, and Maddison; three great-great grandchildren, Ashton, Alaina, and Easton; a special nephew; and many special family and friends.
A private graveside service will be held for the family in Calvary United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the , 4217 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, VA 23060-9979.
Henry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from Feb. 5 to Feb. 8, 2020