Nelson Sours
Craigsville - Nelson Wyatt Sours, 79, of Craigsville, Virginia passed away Saturday, October 12, 2019 at his home.
He was born February 28, 1940 in Craigsville, Virginia, the son of the late Melvin Thomas Sours and Daisy Elizabeth Via Sours.
Nelson was retired from the Augusta County Sheriff's Office where he served 26 years as a deputy. He was a self-employed farmer who loved the land.
He attended Craigsville Presbyterian Church; enjoyed riding motorcycles; and loved spending time with his family and his dog, Moe.
Nelson was preceded in death by his wife, Judith "Judy" Elaine Peterbrink Sours, who passed away in 2002.
He is survived by two children, Scarlett Fowler and husband Robert and Wyatt Sours and wife Paula, all of Craigsville; five grandchildren, Shelby Fowler, Callie Fowler, Brittany Sours, Clayton Sours, Jackie Hicks; a sister, Mary Dever of Alabama; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Friday evening from 6 - 8 p.m. at the Craigsville Funeral Home.
A graveside funeral service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Craigsville Community Cemetery with Pastor Gwen Carr officiating.
Pallbearers will be members of the Augusta County Sheriff's Office. Honorary pallbearers will be the retired members of the Sheriff's Office
Arrangements are being handled by Craigsville Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.craigsvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Leader from Oct. 15 to Oct. 18, 2019