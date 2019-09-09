|
|
NEWTON B. TOWNSEND, JR.
Verona - Newton Brown Townsend, Jr., 65, of Verona, died Friday, September 6, 2019.
He was born May 14, 1954 in Staunton, a son of the late Newton Brown, Sr., and Mary Ellen (Lotts) Townsend.
Mr. Townsend was employed by Staunton Glass and Mirror and previously employed by Verona Supply Co. Newton attended Cherryvale United Methodist Church and enjoyed building model cars and airplanes.
Family members include a sister, Sheila Thurber and cousins, Charles and Nancy Huff, Mary Lou "Sissy" Burtner, Barbara Wade, and William "Billy" Boyd Townsend.
A funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Thursday, September 12, 2019 in the Henry Funeral Home Chapel by the Rev. Norman Ramsey. Burial will follow in New Providence Presbyterian Church Cemetery.
Active pallbearers will be Dwayne Burtner, Kent Burtner, Brandon Early, and Kyle Beverage.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to the Augusta Regional SPCA, P.O. Box 2014, Staunton, VA 24402.
Newton was an eye donor to the Old Dominion Eye Foundation.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from Sept. 9 to Sept. 12, 2019