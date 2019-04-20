|
Nicholas "Nick" Harold Ott
Fishersville - The Lord called Nicholas "Nick" Harold Ott, 26, home on April 8, 2019 following a single vehicle accident in Cowan's Gap, Fulton County, PA. Nick had been residing in his new home in Augusta County.
Born in Pinellas County Florida on August 4, 1992 to Gregory F. Ott and Jane M. Ott (Weideli), Nick and his family moved to Augusta County in 1994. Nicholas is the grandson of Mary Jane Weideli and the late Harold Weideli, Jr. of NJ. Paternal grandparents were the late Janvier F. Ott and Lourene W. Ott of PA.
A public Memorial Service to celebrate Nicholas' life will be held on April 27, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Fishersville United Methodist Church, 1600 Jefferson Highway.
The family wishes to thank all those who knew Nick for their love, support and prayers.
Memorial contributions can be made to the F.U.M.C. missions fund in memory of Nick.
