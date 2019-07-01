Services
Waynesboro - Betty Juanita "Nita" (Fleeman) Culbertson, 87, formerly of Swoope, died Sunday (June 30, 2019) at Summit Square, where she had been a resident for the past two years.

Born November 26, 1931 near Athens, Ga., she was a daughter of the late Lonnie Johnson Fleeman and Ithma Florence (Ginn) Fleeman. Nita graduated from Dabney Lancaster school of nursing and was enjoyed a long career as a registered nurse at King's Daughters' Hospital. She was a dedicated Christian, and enjoyed being active and busy. A remarkably creative lady, painting birds was one of her favorite pastimes. Nita also loved facilitating discussion groups and other activities for fellow residents at Summit Square.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Claude Harrison "Harry" Culbertson, Jr.; and by one brother and one sister. Surviving are a son, Charles Culbertson and wife Janet Hamilton of Staunton; and special friends Ralph Mauzy of Waynesboro, and the Eddie Wilhoit family of Swoope.

In accordance with her wishes, a private burial service will be held in Green Hill Cemetery.

Bear Funeral Home is serving the family. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.bearfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Leader from July 1 to July 4, 2019
