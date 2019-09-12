Services
Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory Llc
230 Frontier Dr
Staunton, VA 24401
(540) 887-8111
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Victory Worship Center
200 Hammond Lane
Staunton, VA
Noah Easton Bird


2017 - 2019
Noah Easton Bird Obituary
Noah Easton Bird

Moon - Noah Easton Bird, 2, of Moon, Virginia, infant son of Cody Bird and Erika Thomas, passed away on Sunday, September 8, 2019.

He was born on April 18, 2017 in Fishersville, Virginia.

Noah loved to play outside, fishing with his daddy, being swaddled after bath time, and brushing his mommy's hair.

He was preceded in death by his maternal great-grandfather, David Alton Thomas, Sr.; and paternal great-grandfather and great-grandmother, Marvin William and Frances Mays Brooks.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his siblings, Jesse, Alyssa, and Ryker; paternal grandmother, Linda Brooks; paternal grandfather and grandmother, Matthew and Christie Bird; maternal grandfather, David Thomas, Jr.; maternal grandmother and grandfather, Judy and John Kovach; paternal great-grandfather and great-grandmother, Paul Quilling Bird, Jr. and Margaret Bottenfield Bird; aunts and uncles, Christopher and Ashley Tyree, Christopher Lunsford and Brandy Wimer, Dillon Bird, Nicholas Lunsford, Harley Bird, Dallas Barrett, Garrison Palos and Madison Bird; and special cousins Christine, Erica, and Jessica.

The family will receive visitors and friends anytime at his paternal grandmother's residence, Linda Brooks, 1702 Orchard Lane, Staunton.

A celebration of life will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, September 14, 2019 in Victory Worship Center, 200 Hammond Lane, Staunton.

Condolences may be shared with the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The News Leader from Sept. 12 to Sept. 15, 2019
