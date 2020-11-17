Nola Beatrice "Peewee" Hinkle
Churchville - Nola Beatrice "Peewee" Hinkle, 78, of Churchville passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020 at the Shenandoah Hospice House.
Born September 27, 1942 in Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Frances (Huffman) Hite.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by siblings, Rosie Hite and Robert T. Hite; and grandson, William Dalton Hinkle.
Survivors include her children, Brenda Murphy, Sandra Green, Todd Hinkle, Michael Hinkle, and Regina Hinkle; 11 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Edna Johnson, Roger Hite, and Reatha Mummert.
Following cremation, a memorial service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at New Vision Church, 2506 Barterbrook Road, Staunton, VA.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes of Staunton.
Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com