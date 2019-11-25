|
Nolan Lee Huffman
Waynesboro - Nolan Lee Huffman, 79, of Waynesboro passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019.
Born March 3, 1940 in Mt. Crawford, he was the son of the late Howard Jennings and Mabel Lillian (Samuels) Huffman.
Nolan was a 1957 graduate of Wilson Memorial High School. On June 19, 1963 he married Joyce Lee Smith in Waynesboro, Va. The two shared a blessed union of 56 years together. Prior to retirement, he was employed with DuPont for 35 years until he retired in 1997. He was a U.S. veteran having served his country honorably with the Army for four years. Nolan was a member of New Covenant Community Church in Weyers Cave. He attended men's Bible study at Rowe's for several years. He loved to play golf, was an avid hunter and enjoyed spending time with his family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Ronald Huffman, Jennings Huffman, and Steven Huffman; sisters, Jean Huffman and Judy Lowry; son-in-law, Vernon David Hoke, II; mother and father-in-law, Robert and Catherine Gunn; and brother-in-law, James Gunn.
In addition to his loving wife, survivors include his two sons, Alan Huffman and wife, Ruth, and Wayne Huffman and wife, Teresa; daughter, Lori Hoke; brothers, John Huffman, James Huffman, Frederick Huffman and Mark Huffman; and grandchildren, Kristopher Huffman, Emma Huffman, Erica Folks and husband, Clint, Matthew Hoke, Tristen Huffman and Garret Huffman.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes, 618 W. Main St., Waynesboro.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at the funeral home with Pastor Jim Logan officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in Augusta Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Dan Critchfield, Kristopher Huffman, Matthew Hoke, Tristen Huffman, Garret Huffman and Jacob Dooley.
Honorary pallbearers will be granddaughters and daughters-in-law.
The family of Nolan Huffman wishes to extend our sincere thanks to New Covenant Community Church family, the Weyers Cave Fire Department, Augusta County Fire and Rescue, and the Grottoes Rescue Squad.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes.
Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com
Published in The News Leader from Nov. 25 to Nov. 28, 2019