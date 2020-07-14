Norman B. Rosenbaum
Staunton - Norman B. Rosenbaum, 92, formerly of 3871 Shutterlee Mill Rd., Staunton, passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at The Legacy at North Augusta.
Mr. Rosenbaum was born on November 5, 1927, in Indiana to the late Alvin H. and Alice Helen (Kruell) Rosenbaum. He was predeceased by his parents and his wife, Mary Lou (Gillespie) Rosenbaum, and two brothers, Barney and Willis Rosenbaum. He is survived by a special nephew, Richard Rosenbaum and his wife, Jan, of North Carolina, and several other nieces and nephews; as well as many friends including: Gary Bass and Mary Kay Rose, Wayne and Geri Lowe, and Pat and Wanda Rutkoskie.
Mr. Rosenbaum was a retired farmer, enjoyed traveling with his wife, especially to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, loved socializing, and had a great sense of humor.
Complying with his wishes, Mr. Rosenbaum was cremated and will be interred in Indiana. Due to the coronavirus, a memorial service will be conducted at a later time.
The family would like to thank the staff and residents at The Legacy at North Augusta for their care and friendship during his stay there.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Staunton Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes.
