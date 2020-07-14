1/1
Norman B. Rosenbaum
1927 - 2020
Norman B. Rosenbaum

Staunton - Norman B. Rosenbaum, 92, formerly of 3871 Shutterlee Mill Rd., Staunton, passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at The Legacy at North Augusta.

Mr. Rosenbaum was born on November 5, 1927, in Indiana to the late Alvin H. and Alice Helen (Kruell) Rosenbaum. He was predeceased by his parents and his wife, Mary Lou (Gillespie) Rosenbaum, and two brothers, Barney and Willis Rosenbaum. He is survived by a special nephew, Richard Rosenbaum and his wife, Jan, of North Carolina, and several other nieces and nephews; as well as many friends including: Gary Bass and Mary Kay Rose, Wayne and Geri Lowe, and Pat and Wanda Rutkoskie.

Mr. Rosenbaum was a retired farmer, enjoyed traveling with his wife, especially to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, loved socializing, and had a great sense of humor.

Complying with his wishes, Mr. Rosenbaum was cremated and will be interred in Indiana. Due to the coronavirus, a memorial service will be conducted at a later time.

The family would like to thank the staff and residents at The Legacy at North Augusta for their care and friendship during his stay there.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Staunton Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes.

Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories online with the family by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.






Published in The News Leader from Jul. 14 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes & Crematory
18 West Frederick Street
Staunton, VA 24401
5408862363
