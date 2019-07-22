|
Norman Franklin Dill, Jr.
- - On Sunday, July 21, Norman Franklin Dill, Jr., born July 12, 1940 in Rock Hill, SC, passed peacefully on to his eternal home in Heaven while surrounded by his loved ones. He is preceded in death by his two daughters and a grandson. He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Deaver Dill, his three daughters, Kathy Johns, Wendy Denuelle, and Krissy Brown and her husband Benny Brown, and his son, Karel Dill and his wife Amy Dill. He also leaves behind nine special grandchildren. Frank was devoted to God, his family, and his friends, and will be missed greatly. A memorial will be held on Wednesday, July 24 at 3 P.M. at New Life Foursquare Gospel Church conducted by Rev. Brandon Carter. In lieu of flowers, please donate to New Life Foursquare Church, 97 William Cousins Road, Staunton, VA 24401.
Published in The News Leader from July 22 to July 25, 2019