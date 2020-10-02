Or Copy this URL to Share

Norman Leroy Bayne



Goshen - Norman Leroy Bayne, 78, of Goshen died Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at his home. Born August 21, 1942 in Rockbridge County, a son of the late Walker Amos Bayne and Virginia Estelle Forbes Bayne.



Surviving are his wife of 42 years; Betty Halterman Bayne, children; Samuel R. Wood (Vickie), Sandra P. Eggleston, Stepchildren; Kathy Rexrode (David), Barbie Wharton (Robert), William Wharton, sisters; Polly Campbell, Ruby Hammer, eight grandchildren; Samantha Wood, Dusty Wood, Dustin Wharton, Alyssa Rexrode, Anthony Smith, Robbie Hughes, Brinkley Edwards, Tatum Edwards and two great grandchildren; Alexia Wood, Aubrey Wood, special friends; Wayne Whanger, Tonya and Brad Seidell.



A graveside service will be 2 pm Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Brattons Run Cemetery with Rev. Stephen Markham officiating.



Arrangements by Harrison Funeral Home & Crematory, Lexington, VA.









