Johnson Funeral Service - Bridgewater
208 South Main Street
Bridgewater, VA 22812
(540) 828-2542
O. Kermit Early

O. Kermit Early

Harrisonburg - O. Kermit Early, 97, of Harrisonburg, passed away Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Sentara RMH Medical Center.

He was born in Harrisonburg on July 25, 1922, a son of Oak Kiser and Beulah Dale (Showalter) Early.

Along with his wife, Kermit owned and operated The Village Inn in Harrisonburg. He was a member of the Otterbein United Methodist Church and sang in the church choir. He was a life member of the Exchange Club of Harrisonburg and had his private pilots license. Kermit served his country in the US Navy.

On January 30, 1947, he was united in marriage to Jean (Kline) Early, who preceded him in death on July, 23, 2018.

Kermit is survived by three daughters, Karen Lynn Early-Williams and husband, Harold, Jr., of McGaheysville, Vicky Early Phillips and husband, Terry, of Staunton, Linda Early Taliaferro and husband, Rick, of Winchester; son, O. Kevin Early and wife Betsy of Bridgewater; his brother, Dennis Early of Harrisonburg; eight grandchildren, Jon Williams and companion Ashley, Melissa Kisamore and husband Doug, Robert Phillips and wife Christina, Keri Saunders and husband David, Kate Simpson and husband Nick, David Taliaferro and wife Ashley, Macey Early and Molly Early; six great-grandchildren, Elena, Sophia, Austin, Adri, Arlo, and Skylar.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Otterbein United Methodist Church with Rev. Adam Blagg officiating.

The family will receive friends on Friday, October 25, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Otterbein United Methodist Church, Bridgewater College or the .

Online condolences to the family may be left at www.johnsonfs.com.
Published in The News Leader from Oct. 23 to Oct. 26, 2019
