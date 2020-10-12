1/1
Okey Wilburn "Bill" Keller Jr.
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Okey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Okey Wilburn "Bill" Keller, Jr.

Staunton - Okey Wilburn "Bill" Keller, Jr., 91, widower of Erna Louisa (Fischer) Keller, formerly of Craigsville, passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020 at the residence of his daughter with whom he made his home.

Mr. Keller was born in Fordwick, Virginia on August 21, 1929, a son of the late Okey Wilburn Keller, Sr. and Gertrude (Thompson) Keller.

Bill was a member of Goshen Baptist Church. He was a retired United States Army Veteran, serving his country proudly during the Korean and Vietnam Wars and later worked in the Parts Department at Daniel Motor Company in Craigsville. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and when his health allowed, he enjoyed bowling. Mr. Keller was a giving and gentle man, giving often to those he didn't know. He is remembered as an excellent basketball player in his High School years and he loved spending time with his family.

Surviving is a daughter, Patricia Ann "Pat" (Keller) Temple of Staunton; two grandchildren, William Randal "Randy" Temple and Stephanie Leigh Temple; two great-grandchildren, Ashton Temple and Willow LeighAnn Merritt; a brother, George Keller of Craigsville; three sisters, Mary Jane Nuffer and Hilda Mae Sprouse, both of Craigsville, and Evelyn Rayner of Hopewell; and a number of nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be conducted 3:00 p.m. Sunday, October 18, 2020 in the Craigsville Community Cemetery by the Rev. Scott Reese.

The family will receive friends following the service at the cemetery.

It is suggested those desiring make memorial contributions to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758540, Jacksonville, Florida 32256.

Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton is in charge of his arrangements.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Leader from Oct. 12 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
18
Visitation
Craigsville Community Cemetery
Send Flowers
OCT
18
Graveside service
Craigsville Community Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory Llc
230 Frontier Dr
Staunton, VA 24401
(540) 887-8111
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory Llc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved