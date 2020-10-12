Okey Wilburn "Bill" Keller, Jr.
Staunton - Okey Wilburn "Bill" Keller, Jr., 91, widower of Erna Louisa (Fischer) Keller, formerly of Craigsville, passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020 at the residence of his daughter with whom he made his home.
Mr. Keller was born in Fordwick, Virginia on August 21, 1929, a son of the late Okey Wilburn Keller, Sr. and Gertrude (Thompson) Keller.
Bill was a member of Goshen Baptist Church. He was a retired United States Army Veteran, serving his country proudly during the Korean and Vietnam Wars and later worked in the Parts Department at Daniel Motor Company in Craigsville. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and when his health allowed, he enjoyed bowling. Mr. Keller was a giving and gentle man, giving often to those he didn't know. He is remembered as an excellent basketball player in his High School years and he loved spending time with his family.
Surviving is a daughter, Patricia Ann "Pat" (Keller) Temple of Staunton; two grandchildren, William Randal "Randy" Temple and Stephanie Leigh Temple; two great-grandchildren, Ashton Temple and Willow LeighAnn Merritt; a brother, George Keller of Craigsville; three sisters, Mary Jane Nuffer and Hilda Mae Sprouse, both of Craigsville, and Evelyn Rayner of Hopewell; and a number of nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be conducted 3:00 p.m. Sunday, October 18, 2020 in the Craigsville Community Cemetery by the Rev. Scott Reese.
The family will receive friends following the service at the cemetery.
It is suggested those desiring make memorial contributions to the Wounded Warrior Project
, P.O. Box 758540, Jacksonville, Florida 32256.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton is in charge of his arrangements.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net