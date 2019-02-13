|
Olive Mae Craun Grove
Bridgewater - Olive Mae Craun Grove, 97, of Bridgewater, passed away Tuesday, February 12, 2019, at the Bridgewater Home.
She was born in Bridgewater on August 13, 1921, and was a daughter of the late Daniel Crist and Nora (Miller) Craun.
Olive Mae was a member of Bridgewater Church of the Brethren, where she was active within her church circle. She enjoyed playing bridge, raising roses, and was a wonderful cook. She loved her family and friends and enjoyed a special relationship with the ones who cared for her at Bridgewater Home.
She was united in marriage on April 13, 1941 to Leonard Eugene Grove, who preceded her in death on April 14, 2002.
She is survived by five children: Sue G. Botkin and husband Delmer, of Churchville, Sidney E. Grove and wife Joyce, of Bridgewater, James L. Grove and wife Carole, of Churchville, Joyce Wampler and husband Rick, of Bridgewater, and Gregory L. Grove and wife Ellen, of Mt. Clinton. Twelve grandchildren, Angie Hodges and husband Jeff, Holly Stinchcomb and husband Matt, Brad Grove and wife Denise, Kelly Herron and husband Scott, Katie Schwartzendruber and husband Steve, Christopher Grove and wife Debra, Timothy Grove and wife Lori, Benjamin Grove and wife Lindsay, Laura Wall and husband Brad, Jennifer Lam and husband Mitchell, Emily Wampler and fiancé Brian Vanden Bosch, and Lyndsey Grove, 27 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren as well as a number of nieces and nephews also survive.
She was preceded in death by her siblings, Dee Craun, Virginia Simmons, Joe Craun, Charles Craun, Veda Rhodes, Violet Lineweaver and Paul Craun.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, February 15, 2019 at the Bridgewater Church of the Brethren with Rev. Jeffery Carr officiating. Burial will be private.
The family will receive friends following the memorial service and friends may call at the Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater anytime on Thursday.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bridgewater Church of the Brethren, 420 College View Dr., Bridgewater, VA 22812 or Bridgewater Healthcare Foundation, 302 N. Second St., Bridgewater, VA 22812.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
Published in The News Leader from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2019