Olivia Loya Chaparro
Staunton - Olivia Loya Chaparro, 33, of Staunton VA, died March 7, 2019, at home.
Olivia was born October 31, 1985 in Chihuahua, Mexico daughter of Ernesto Loya and Elva Chaparro.
She attended Broadway High School in Rockingham, VA. Olivia worked in corrections at Shenandoah Valley Juvenile Center in Verona as a Resident Supervisor and with patients at the Commonwealth Center for Children and Adolescents in Staunton where she was a Unit Supervisor.
She loved and adored her Peek-a-Pom dog Pumpkin more than anything in the world. Olivia enjoyed reading and learning new things, going out in nature, trying new foods and new restaurants with loved ones, make up, 80's music, and coloring. She could be very serious at times, but she also had a very goofy, playful and vulnerable side to those who loved her most. She was very creative, most recently completing some very intricate 3D origami, and was learning how to sew on a sewing machine.
In addition to her parents, Olivia is survived by her loving family and friends to include her partner, Nicholas Smaltino; her sister, Olga Loya Chaparro and partner, Saul; niece, Kylie; nephew, "Miki" Miguel, and special friends, Antonio Johnson, Monika West, Chelsea Sheets, and Peggy Bichoff.
She was an advocate for patients like her who live with Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis and wanted everyone to know the importance of the HPV vaccine to prevent RRP and cancer. She strongly believed in immigrant rights and the importance of recognizing their worth as human beings. She was very intelligent, articulate, and not hesitant to speak about what was important to her. She was a fighter, not just for her self, but everyone she loved and for everything in which she believed.
The family receives friends from 6 - 8 p.m., Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
A Funeral Mass will be held at10 a.m., Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 154 N. Main St., Harrisonburg. Interment to follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens, 3289 Spotswood Trail, Harrisonburg.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to the RRP Foundation, P.O. Box 6643, Lawrenceville, N.J. 08648; or at RRPF.org. where you can learn more.
Published in The News Leader from Mar. 12 to Mar. 15, 2019