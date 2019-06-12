|
Ollie Marie Hughes
Staunton - Ollie Marie (Campbell) Hughes, 93, widow of John William Hughes, Jr. passed away Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at Royal Care Senior Living in Staunton.
Mrs. Hughes was born on October 28, 1925 in Beech Grove, Virginia, a daughter of the late Landeth and Blanche Edith (Quick) Campbell.
Ollie was a member of Beech Grove Christian Church and retired from ConAgra as a Lab Technician. She enjoyed painting, flowers, birds and shopping.
In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Hughes was preceded in death by a brother, Carroll Campbell.
Surviving are three daughters, Linda Patrick Nicholas and her husband Kenneth of Lyndhurst, Barbara "Bobbie" Cole and her husband Jerry of Stuarts Draft, and Diane K. Harker and her husband Barry of Scranton, North Carolina; a brother, Grafton Glenn Fields of Afton; a sister, Lavinia "Patsy" Ferrier of Waynesboro; five grandchildren, Sherri Heishman, Cynthia Baker, Sandra Whetsel, Dana Marie McNamara, and Judson Rawley Nicholas; eight great-grandchildren, Brandon Stinespring, London Grace Heishman, Lance Heishman, Hayli Brooke Baker, Hayden Whetsel, Megan Whetsel, Leah Olivia McNamara, and Michael McNamara; and a number of nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday, June 14, 2019 in the Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory.
A Celebration of life will be conducted 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019 in the Beech Grove Christian Church, 1207 Beech Grove Road, Roseland, Virginia by the Pastor Mike Auen.
Burial will follow in Beech Grove Christian Church Cemetery.
Active pallbearers will be Kenneth Nicholas, David Dodd, Brandon Stinespring, Rick Whetsel, Barry Harker, Lanny Campbell, and Dennis Baker.
It is suggested those desiring make memorial contributions to Beech Grove Christian Church, 1207 Beech Grove Road, Roseland, Virginia 22967.
The family would like to extend a special "Thank You" to Royal Care Senior Living in Staunton for the loving care and kindness shown to Mrs. Hughes during her stay.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of her arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from June 12 to June 15, 2019