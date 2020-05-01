|
Dr. Omar J. Beiler
Fishersville - Dr. Omar J. Beiler, 68, of Fishersville, Virginia, bravely passed away at home on April 29, 2020 after a brief, yet long, fight with lung cancer. He was incredibly loved and respected by his family and his colleagues for a life defined by deep intelligence, compassion, and integrity. He was a proud graduate of The University of Virginia Medical School and spent the majority of his career practicing in the Shenandoah Valley. His care was always gentle, full of compassion, and he gave never-ending support for every patient he encountered. He loved life, the outdoors, everything Christmas, and most of all, being Opa to his grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his parents, Benjamin Beiler and Lena Beiler Glick; brother, Warren; and sister, Barbara.
Dr. Beiler is survived by his wife and greatest love, Lisa Kern Beiler; children, Kevin Beiler and wife Maja, Kristen Beiler Thomas, Linval Shakes, Ryan Shuler and wife Melissa, and Jaime Lucchetti and husband Andrew; grandchildren, Kiona and Iris Beiler, Daniel, Isaac and Grace Thomas, Rohan, Jamal, Elijah, and Braelynn Shakes, Luke and Grayson Shuler, and Isla, Liviana, and Hannah Lucchetti. He is also survived by his brothers, Mose, Phillip, Paul, and Luke, and their spouses; as well as Lisa's family and numerous nieces and nephews.
At his request, there will be no formal services. The family would like to share a special thanks to Dr. Ryan Gentzler, his nurse, Kelly; Dr. Kerry Alexander; and all of the staff at the Emily Couric Cancer Center. We also express our deepest thanks and love to Legacy Hospice; especially to Amy Cash for being with Omar and Lisa around the clock, and to his nurse, Diane, for being there in his greatest time of need and making things as peaceful as possible for him. They were truly angels on his shoulders and carried him through his journey into his eternal life with such grace and love, just like the life he lived. Thank you to each of you for the excellent care and compassion for Omar during his difficult days. We will be eternally grateful.
Lisa would also like to thank her wonderful family and friends for all their support and love during this very difficult time. Their kindness will never be forgotten.
Heaven is surely shining brighter now as Omar entered with his love of life, his smile that lit up a room, and his extraordinary personality. Memorial donations in his honor can be made to the Emily Couric Cancer Center, 1240 Lee St., Charlottesville, VA 22908; or Legacy Hospice, 14 Old Oaks Ln., Fishersville, VA 22939.
Published in The News Leader from May 1 to May 4, 2020