Ona Lee Crummette
Staunton - Ona Lee Crummette, 83, of Staunton, Virginia passed away peacefully Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his loved ones.
He was born August 24, 1937 in Sugar Grove, West Virginia, the son of the late William Russell Crummette and Mildred Mabel Simmons Crummette.
Ona retired from the VDOT with 35 years of service as an engineer design draftsman specialist.
He was an avid bowler, NASCAR fan, and classic car enthusiast. Ona enjoyed attending car shows, as well as displaying his own collection of vintage cars. He was a collector of many things, including friends that love him dearly.
Ona is survived by his daughter, Kathy Easter and wife Bo Wodarski; grandchildren, Garland Easter III, Mathieu Easter, Amber Easter; and great grandchildren, Nealynn, John, Mason, Destiny, and Serenity.
Per his request, there will be no formal services held. Interment will be in Augusta Memorial Park. Honorary pallbearers include his grandsons, Don Wilson, William Johnson, Glen Altizer, Jr., James Glover, Allen Crummette, and Woodie Cason.
Arrangements are being handled by Craigsville Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.craigsvillefuneralhome.com
