Osby F. Frazier, Jr.
Greenville - Osby Floyd Frazier, Jr., 60, husband of Debbie Frazier of Greenville passed away Saturday, September 7, 2019 at his residence.
Mr. Frazier was born on March 1, 1959 in Waldorf, Maryland, a son of the late Osby Floyd Frazier, Sr. and Mary Frances (Carter) Frazier.
Osby attended Mountain Top Christian Church. He served in the United States Army and served others throughout his life. He enjoyed painting, hunting, and fishing. He had a "green-thumb" and loved his flowers and his dog, "Ridge."
In addition to his parents, Mr. Frazier was preceded in death by a brother, Francis Lee Frazier.
Surviving in addition to his wife of 19 years are his children, Michael Allen Ludwick Frazier, Angie Lowery, Chris Lowery (Tanya), and Crystal Cox; siblings, Oscar George Frazier, Vickie Frazier Kyger, and Beverly Lynn Dudley; five grandchildren, three great grandchildren, and two special aunts.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory.
A graveside service will be conducted 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 13, 2019 at the Union Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Churchville by Pastor Richard Peters.
Active pallbearers will be Tony Harvey, Matthew Lowery, Gary Agee, Tommy Miller, Sidney Kyger, Anthony Swink, Brayden Shanks, and Cole Wright.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton is in charge of his arrangements.
Published in The News Leader from Sept. 10 to Sept. 13, 2019