Otis G. Carpenter, Sr.
Staunton - Otis Gaylord Carpenter, Sr., 78, husband of Mary Estella (Sensabaugh) Carpenter of 246 Berry Lane, Staunton passed away Wednesday, February 19, 2020 surrounded by his family at his residence.
Otis was born in Staunton, Virginia on May 20, 1941, son of the late Christine (Carpenter) Davis.
Otis was a member of the Annex United Methodist Church and owner and operator of Carpenter Trucking, Inc. He enjoyed building, renovating houses, traveling with his wife, listening to country music and spending time with his family.
In addition to his mother, Otis was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, who raised him, Willie and Eva (Cauley) Carpenter; his step-father, Douglas Davis, Sr.; and a grandson, Douglas Carpenter, Jr.
He is survived by his wife of sixty-one years, two sons, Otis G. Carpenter, Jr. and his wife Myong "M" of Charlottesville, and Douglas H. Carpenter, Sr. and his wife Ginger of Staunton; sister, Allene C. Thorne of Staunton; three brothers, Douglas A. Davis, Jr. and his wife Kathleen of Verona, Wayne E. Davis and his wife Janice of Waynesboro, and Herbert W. Davis of Verona; six grandchildren, Kimberly Miner and her husband Michael, Shawna Carpenter and her fiancé Robin Wilson, Ashley Byrd, Dae Kim, Hyo "Ryan" Kim and his wife Hyung-Hwa "Hailey", Andrew Mays and his wife Kristin; ten great-grandchildren, Christian, Cathan, Cayleb and their mother Jessica Lam and her fiancé Kassidy, Haley, Lauren, Kaylee, Kinnon, Maddock, Avery, and Finley; a number of nieces and nephews; and his dog Alysha.
A Celebration of life will be conducted 4:00 p.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020 in Annex United Methodist Church by Pastor Gayle Thornberry.
The family will receive friends following the service.
It is suggested those desiring make memorial contributions to the Augusta Health Foundation, c/o Hospice of the Shenandoah, Post Office Box 1000, Fishersville, Virginia 22939 or the Annex United Methodist Church, 1570 New Hope Road, Staunton, Virginia 24401.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of his arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The News Leader from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2020