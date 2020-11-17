Pamela A. Mitchell
Staunton - Pamela Ashby Mitchell, 64, of Staunton died Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Augusta Health, Fishersville.
She was born October 16, 1956, in Staunton, a daughter of the late Glenn and Madeline (Lessley) Ashby. She was also preceded in death by a nephew, Christopher Brown.
She was owner and manager of real estate properties. She was a loving mother whose faith was very important to her. A giving member of Lighthouse Church and many other organizations. She loved all animals and playing games.
Family members include a son, Alex Mitchell; a daughter, Lessley Mader; her mate of 27 years, Kevin Mitchell; a sister and brother-in-law, Glenna and Raymond Campbell; a special cousin, Peggy Brust; a special second cousin, Bobby "Cuddy" Conquest; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, November 20, 2020, in the Henry Funeral Home Chapel by the Rev. Harold Wade. Burial will follow in Thornrose Cemetery.
Active pallbearers will be John "Johnny" Mader Jr., Dylan Giovine, Alex Mitchell, Kevin Mitchell, Raymond Campbell, and Neil Hanger.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to the Animal Rescue and Foster Program, ARFPNC.org
, 711 Millner Drive, Greensboro, North Carolina 27410 or to the Lighthouse Church.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net
.