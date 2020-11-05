Pamela F. Smiley
Staunton - Pamela Faye (Painter) Smiley, 60, wife of Jesse "Pete" Smiley of Goshen, began dancing on the streets of Heaven on Wednesday, November 4, 2020.
She was born December 12, 1959, in Waynesboro, a daughter of Jimmie McGrady, Sr., and Texie Lee (Snead) Painter.
Prior to retirement, she was employed by DuPont with 28 years of service and Koch with 2 years of service.
She was a member of Estaline Valley Church.
Pam was the best mom who loved her children and grandchildren.
Pam loved her church, had a deep faith, and kept her "JOY" in the Lord even during the difficult 3 years. She never met a stranger.
In addition to her husband of 28 years, family includes her children, Angela Faye Miller (Terry) of Craigsville, Caleb Hunter Smiley (Jordan Sondrol) of Roanoke, and Beverly Dawn Dull (Chuck) of Staunton; Pam's best friend, Stephanie Anne Peterson (Mark Ferguson) of Fishersville; two brothers, Michael Wayne Painter of Crimora and Jimmie "Mack" McGrady Painter, Jr.; a sister, Deborah Kay Blackwell of Crimora; twelve grandchildren; one great grandchild; the father of her daughters, Wayne E. Snow; step-daughters, Nina Stewart (W. Todd), Jessica Little (T. Andrew), and Laura Floyd (Donald), all of Churchville; a special friend, Betty Hostetter of Craigsville; numerous nieces and nephews; and her beloved dog, Maxx. Pamela was preceded in death by her brother, Robert Painter; her inspiration, Maggi Peterson; and her beloved dog, Turk.
A private memorial service will be conducted by Pastor Billy Curry.
Henry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
The family expresses their heartfelt appreciation to Sue Taliaferro Mason and the Staff of Intrepid Hospice for their loving care.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net
.
Memorials may be made to ALS Research, P.O. Box 37022, Boone, IA 50037-0022 and to Intrepid Hospice, 106 Rowe Road, Suite 103, Staunton, VA 24401.
"If it ain't sideways, it ain't right."