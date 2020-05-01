Resources
Patricia A. Johnson

Patricia A. Johnson Obituary
Patricia A. Johnson

Staunton - Patricia Ann (Allen) Johnson, 80, of 436 Benson Street, died Tuesday, April 28, 2020, in King's Daughters' Rehab Center.

She was born January 14, 1940, a daughter of the late Roy McManaway and Gladys Virginia (Sheets) Allen.

Prior to retirement, she was employed by R. L. Persinger and the City of Staunton.

She was a member of the moose lodge and loved putting together puzzles, playing bingo, reading, and cats.

Family members include a son and daughter-in-law, Michael Allen and Angie H. Johnson; and two grandchildren, Sara (Nathan) and Hannah.

A private graveside service will by conducted by Rev. Russell Heinrich.

A Celebration of Life will be conducted at a later date.

Henry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Published in The News Leader from May 1 to May 4, 2020
