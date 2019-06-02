|
|
Patricia Brooks Garber
Staunton - Patricia Ellen (Brooks) Garber, 70, of Staunton, passed away Friday, May 31, 2019 at Augusta Health in Fishersville.
Ms. Garber was born on December 28, 1948 in Staunton, a daughter of the late Clyde and Ruth (Shaner) Brooks.
Patricia was a lifelong member of the Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church, and a loving Mother and Grandmother, who would do anything for her children.
In addition to her parents, Ms. Garber was preceded in death by two brothers, Dave Brooks and Jeff Brooks.
Surviving are two sons, Michael Garber (Jeanette) of Stuarts Draft and Chris Garber (Tara) of Clarksville, Tennessee; two grandchildren, Christopher and Megan Garber; and many loved nieces and nephews.
A Graveside service will be conducted 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 4, 2019 in Oaklawn Memory Gardens by Pastor Robert D. McCarty.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to her sons, Michael and Chris Garber.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive in Staunton is in charge of her arrangements.
