Patricia D. Buchanan
Staunton - Patricia Louella "Pat" (Dickerhoof) Buchanan, 68, wife of Ricky Buchanan, Sr. of 401 Peach Street passed away Saturday, November 30, 2019 at her residence.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, December 5, 2019 in the Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory.
A Celebration of life will be conducted 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 6, 2019 in the Coffman Funeral Home Chapel.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton is in charge of her arrangements.
Published in The News Leader from Dec. 1 to Dec. 4, 2019