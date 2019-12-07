Services
Henry Funeral Home - Staunton
1030 W Beverley St.
Staunton, VA 24402
Verona - Patricia "Trish" Anne (Humphreys) Drumheller, 54, of Verona, earned her wings on Wednesday, December 4, 2019.

She was born on May 17, 1965, a daughter of the late Melvin Ray Humphreys and Lula Deanna Ryan.

Trish was a dedicated and loving mother and grandmother who will be greatly missed.

She was a member of Annex United Methodist Church.

She was employed as a care provider for Family Sharing.

Survivors include her daughters; Kristina Drumheller, Teresa Ropert (Justin), Leanne Hartless (Chase), Cathy and Stephanie Mayne; two brothers, Junior Humphreys (Cathy), Kenny "Booter" Humphreys (Tabitha); a sister, Sandy Flick (Steve); grandchildren, Dean, Kayleigh Rae, Deegan Jackson, Asher Amias, Jayde, Jason, Jr., and Michael III.

A Celebration of Life will be conducted on Tuesday December 10, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Henry Funeral Home Chapel by Pastor Debra Colbert Cline. Burial will follow at Oak Lawn Mausoleum and Memory Gardens

The family will receive friends from 5-8 p.m. on Monday December 9, 2019 at Henry Funeral Home.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from Dec. 7 to Dec. 10, 2019
