Patricia E. Morris
Waynesboro - Patricia Ann (Edmond) Morris, 73, widow of Calvin Early Morris, of Waynesboro, went home to be with her Heavenly Father on Sunday, July 21, 2019.
She was born January 23, 1946, in Augusta County, a daughter of the late Charles Lewis and Edna Pauline (Shaw) Edmond.
In addition to her husband, she was also preceded in death by a sister, Evelyn K. Martin.
Family includes five children, Penny and Tim Decker of Middlebrook, Deborah McAllister of Grottoes, Jennifer and Don White of North Carolina, Jose Morris and Louisa Morris, both of Waynesboro; a brother, Charles R. Edmond; a sister, Mary K. Ward; five grandchildren; three great grandchildren; and someone special to her, Andrew Denham.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 26, 2019 in the Henry Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Port Republic Cemetery.
Active pallbearers will be Tim Decker, Don White, Timothy Decker II, Hunter McCray, Kalin Decker, Tyson Martin, and Andrew Denham.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Thursday evening in the funeral home.
The family expresses their heartfelt appreciation to Hospice of the Shenandoah, especially Nurse Ariel and Volunteer Cathy.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from July 22 to July 25, 2019