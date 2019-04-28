|
Patricia "Patty" Gail Poole Chittum
Waynesboro - Patricia "Patty" Gail Poole Chittum, 77, of Waynesboro, passed away Friday, April 26, 2019 at her home, surrounded by her family. She was born April 26, 1942 in Princeton, West Virginia, daughter of the late Howard Steele Poole and Grace Marie Lowe Poole.
Patty was a 1960 graduate of Wilson Memorial High School. She was an office product purchasing clerk for P&M and then AOP until she retired in 2017 with thirty-five years of service.
She really enjoyed weekend trips to Smith Mountain Lake and special times with family, grandkids and great-grandkids.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to Dr. Paphitis of the UVA Hope Cancer Center, the ladies at UVA Cancer Center, Dr. Gonzalez of Augusta Health and Allison Monterrizo of Hospice of the Shenandoah.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brother, William Poole.
Survivors include her husband, Marshall Wayne Chittum, they were married August 4, 1961; three daughters, Sherri McCambridge and husband, Tim of Crimora, Tanya Chittum and her partner, Ernie Beverage of Waynesboro and Crystal Falls of Waynesboro; her sisters, Linda Quick and husband, Danny of Stuarts Draft, Janis Keith of Staunton, Elaine Ellinger and husband, Ron of Waynesboro and Judy Howard and husband, Randy of Staunton; her brother, Howard Poole and wife, Brenda of Roanoke; her grandchildren, Tiffany Keller of Verona, Jesse and Holly McCambridge of Afton, Lacey and Richard Andrews of Afton, Cody Campbell and partner, Sarah Daughdrill of Fishersville, Scotti Carr and fiancé , Brent Painter of Elkton, Amber Carr and partner, Jordan Alexander of Waynesboro, Jessica Falls of Waynesboro; five great-grandsons and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m., Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Charlton and Groome Funeral Home, 619 Lifecore Dr., Fishersville.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, May 1, 2019, in the Chapel of Charlton and Groome Funeral Home, conducted by Pastor Jim Chappell.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions to St. Jude's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Augusta Health Foundation-Hospice of the Shenandoah, P. O. Box 1000, Fishersville, VA 22939, on online, https://www.augustahealth.com/foundation/make-a-gift.
Published in The News Leader from Apr. 28 to May 1, 2019