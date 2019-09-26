|
Patricia M. Thorpe
Staunton - Patricia Joyce "Tossie" (Mays) Thorpe, 78, widow of Richard "Dick" Thorpe, Sr., of Staunton, died Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at her residence.
She was born July 27, 1941 in Rockbridge County, a daughter of the late Glennard and Mary (Thompson) Mays.
Prior to retirement, Mrs. Thorpe was employed by DuPont.
Family members include two daughters, Kathy (Ed) Campbell and Becky (Lynn) Beatty; a son, Richard (Kathy) Thorpe, Jr.; five grandchildren, Kayla, Devin, and Charity Campbell, R.T. Thorpe, and Jasmine Sprouse; and her brothers and sisters, Thelma Crist, Jean (Whitey) Hiner, Glennard "Bugs" (Carolyn) Mays, Kenny (Wanda) Mays, and Darlene (James) Robinson.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Marie Greenwood and two brothers-in-law, John Crist and Rick Greenwood.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 27, 2019 in Thornrose Cemetery.
Published in The News Leader from Sept. 26 to Sept. 29, 2019