Services
HENRY FUNERAL HOME
1030 West Beverley Street
Staunton, VA 24401-3110
(540) 885-7211
For more information about
Patricia Thorpe
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Thorpe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia M. Thorpe

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia M. Thorpe Obituary
Patricia M. Thorpe

Staunton - Patricia Joyce "Tossie" (Mays) Thorpe, 78, widow of Richard "Dick" Thorpe, Sr., of Staunton, died Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at her residence.

She was born July 27, 1941 in Rockbridge County, a daughter of the late Glennard and Mary (Thompson) Mays.

Prior to retirement, Mrs. Thorpe was employed by DuPont.

Family members include two daughters, Kathy (Ed) Campbell and Becky (Lynn) Beatty; a son, Richard (Kathy) Thorpe, Jr.; five grandchildren, Kayla, Devin, and Charity Campbell, R.T. Thorpe, and Jasmine Sprouse; and her brothers and sisters, Thelma Crist, Jean (Whitey) Hiner, Glennard "Bugs" (Carolyn) Mays, Kenny (Wanda) Mays, and Darlene (James) Robinson.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Marie Greenwood and two brothers-in-law, John Crist and Rick Greenwood.

A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 27, 2019 in Thornrose Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from Sept. 26 to Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of HENRY FUNERAL HOME
Download Now