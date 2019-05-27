|
|
Patricia Wright Shickel
Staunton - Patricia Wright Shickel
Patricia Ann (Wright) Shickel, 78, devoted wife of Glenn T. Shickel, of 2652 Lee Jackson Highway passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019 in the Kings Daughters Community Health and Rehabilitation.
Mrs. Shickel was born on May 23, 1941 in Augusta County, a daughter of the late Russell Thomas and Gertrude (Nuckols) Wright.
Mrs. Shickel was a very active lifetime member of Mint Spring United Methodist Church, where she served in many capacities and was retired from the United States Government Department of Agriculture. She held the office of treasurer of the Riverheads Weekday Religious Education and was past president of the Big Brothers/Big Sisters. Patricia enjoyed flower gardening, especially her roses and was always willing to serve others.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Shickel was preceded in death by a brother, Donald Wright and a niece.
Surviving in addition to her husband of 61 years is a son, Stephen T. Shickel and his wife Gina of Staunton; a daughter, Gail S. Coyner and her husband Richard of Staunton; a sister, Shirley Patterson and her husband Roger of Stuarts Draft; two grandchildren, Travis Coyner and Renee' Nelson and her husband Chris; and five nephews, and a niece also survive.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 29, 2019 in Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory.
A Celebration of Life will be conducted 2:00 p.m., Thursday, May 30, 2019 in the Coffman Funeral Home Chapel by Pastor Steve Propst and Pastor Ryan Oswald.
Burial will be private in Calvary United Methodist Church Cemetery.
It is suggested those desiring make memorial contributions to the Riverheads Weekday Religious Education, P.O. Box 352, Greenville, VA 24440 or a .
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive in Staunton is in charge of her arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The News Leader from May 27 to May 30, 2019