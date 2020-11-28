1/
Patrick E. Allen
1952 - 2020
{ "" }
Patrick E. Allen

Patrick Eugene Allen, 68, of West Johnson Street, Staunton passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020 in the Augusta Health in Fishersville.

Mr. Allen was born in the state of New York, on February 18, 1952.

Patrick enjoyed music, playing his drums, and spending time with his cats, especially "Apollo".

Patrick is survived by many special friends and caregivers.

A Memorial service will be conducted 2:00 p.m. Thursday, December 3, 2020 in the Coffman Funeral Home Chapel by Reverend William "Bill" Trice.

(Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic all current guidelines and restrictions will be followed.)

Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, Virginia is in charge of his arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net






Published in The News Leader from Nov. 28 to Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory Llc
