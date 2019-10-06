|
|
Patrick Neal Cline
Broadway - Patrick Neal Cline, 55, of Broadway, passed away on Friday, October 4, 2019 at his residence.
Mr. Cline was born on May 9, 1964 in Staunton, and was a son of the late Earl Ward and Peggy Phyllis (Swisher) Cline. All that knew him, knew he was truly a man of GOD and believed to be the perfect pastor's spouse. Patrick worked for Tenneco for 18 years and was hard worker that was beloved by all whom he worked with. He loved music and hymns, watching westerns, old tractors of all makes, and antiquing in his spare time. His greatest joy was spending time with his family. Patrick was a member of the United Methodist Church and served it faithfully.
On October 18, 2014 he married Reverend Debra Colbert Cline who survives.
In addition to his wife, Patrick is survived by a son, Noah Daniel Cline; stepchildren, Kenneth Edward Copeland III, Hunter Scott Duncan and J.D., Cameron Beckwith Keatts and Heather; a brother, Mark Cline and wife Jennifer; 10 nieces and nephews; and his stepmother, Jo Cline.
A celebration of Patrick's Life will be held on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at 6 PM at Donovan Memorial United Methodist Church, 9788 Singers Glen Rd, Singers Glen, VA 22850 with Pastor Russell Heinrich and his wife Rev. Debra Cline officiating.
The family will receive friends following the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests all donations may be made to the Patrick Cline Memorial Fund, C/O Donovan Memorial United Methodist Church, P.O Box 3, Singers Glen, VA 22850.
Those wishing may share a memory or an online condolence by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com
Arrangements entrusted to the McMullen Funeral Home.
Published in The News Leader from Oct. 6 to Oct. 9, 2019