Patrick Sean Hogan
Waynesboro - It is with great sorrow we announce the passing of our dear Patrick. Patrick Sean Hogan passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020 in Waynesboro, Virginia after an accidental discharge of a firearm. Patrick was born March 1, 2007 in Orrville, Ohio.
Pat was the middle child of seven. He was an avid reader. He was a farmer at heart and he loved working with the animals on the family farm. He also loved people. He was a great listener and regularly visited and tended to his neighbors. Patrick was close to his family, and he loved Jesus with all his heart. Although contented and shy, Pat also loved reading aloud and had a flair for acting. He could do excellent imitations and impersonations. Patrick had a peaceful spirit and a quiet smile from which we cannot bear to part.
Patrick was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Judith Hogan.
He is survived by grandparents Kevin Hogan of Wooster, Ohio, Jerry and Shirley Bentz of Ottobine, parents Shawn and Mary Beth, and his siblings Wynonah, Robert, Briana, Glenna, David and Shirley.
The family will receive friends from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Friday, February 21, 2020 in Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton.
His church family, Church of the Incarnation in Harrisonburg, will be holding his funeral at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, February, 23, 2020, at First Presbyterian Church, 17 North Court Square, Harrisonburg.
A private interment will follow the funeral.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to AVA Care of Harrisonburg, 833 Martin Luther King, Jr. Way, Harrisonburg, Virginia 22801 or The Salvation Army, 185 Ashby Avenue, Harrisonburg, Virginia, 22802.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton is in charge of his arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2020