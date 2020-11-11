Patsy D. Reed
Staunton - Patsy Dianne (Painter) Reed, 80, died Monday (November 9, 2020) in Augusta Health.
Born December 10, 1939 in Franklin, W.Va., she was a daughter of the late Herbert Franklin and Sylvia Callie (Kline) Painter.
Prior to retirement she was employed by Western State Hospital for many years.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Allen Reed; and a nephew, Scott D. White. Surviving are two children, Christine Michelle Wade and Robert Michael "Mike" Sprouse, both of Staunton; sister Bonnie Ann White of Charlotte, N.C.; grandson Jeffrey Thomas Wade; great-grandson Hunter Thomas Wade; niece Donna Davis and husband Lanny; great-nephew Donald James White; former son-in-law Dave Wade; and a dear friend, Pam Diaz.
A graveside funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Friday in Green Hill Cemetery by Pastor Bobby Campbell.
Bear Funeral Home is serving the family. Condolences may be made to the family online at bearfuneralhome.com
.