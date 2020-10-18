1/
Patsy F. Crooker
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patsy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PATSY F. CROOKER

Staunton - Patsy Fullen Crooker, 79, a longtime resident of Lynchburg, VA, passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at The Legacy at North Augusta in Staunton, VA. She and her husband, Chris Crooker, had been married for 56 years.

Born on May 7, 1941, in Ronceverte, WV, she was a daughter of the late Lee Roy and Edna Fullen. Patsy was retired from Centra Health School of Nursing, where she taught in the School of Nursing for many years.

In addition to her husband, Chris, she is survived by one daughter Terri Perry and her husband Mark of Staunton, VA; two sisters, Peggy Houchins of Martinsburg, WV, and Sandra Higgs and her husband, Gene, of Fishersville, VA.

The family wishes to thank the staff of The Legacy at North Augusta and Legacy Hospice for their care over the last several months.

Patsy was passionate about many things in life. Nursing and training future nurses to give excellent care was certainly one of them. She had high expectations. She was also the "go to" nurse for many people. She valued her friends, and spent many hours with them, becoming an honorary "aunt" to most of their children and grandchildren. Her shopping skills were legendary, only surpassed by her love of playing cards, and was active in many Bridge clubs, as well as a regular Hand and Foot group at Stonegate, and the Fullen family Rook games. Her family, including nieces, nephews and cousins, loved her infectious laugh and competitive spirit.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no services. The family will gather privately at a later date. Please contact the family to share memories and stories at any time.

Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.henryfuneralhome.net.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Leader from Oct. 18 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
HENRY FUNERAL HOME
1030 West Beverley Street
Staunton, VA 24401-3110
(540) 885-7211
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by HENRY FUNERAL HOME

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved