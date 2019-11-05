|
Patsy G. Henderson
Staunton - Patsy Ellen (Graves) Henderson, 82, widow of Wayne "Woody" Henderson of 15 Plaza Apartment Drive, passed peacefully Tuesday, November 5, 2019, in King's Daughters Rehab Center.
She was born February 20, 1937, in Lexington, a daughter of the late Clinton William Graves and Merle (Madeline) Graves Clark.
Prior to retirement, Mrs. Henderson was employed by A.S.R. and Staunton Steam Laundry.
She was a member of Mt. Pisgah United Methodist Church.
Family members include a daughter and son-in-law, Leta and Jimmy Floyd; two brothers, Lonnie Graves of Nashville, Tennessee and Rev. Golden Clark, Jr. and his wife, Sue Clark, of Staunton; two sisters, Peggy Johnson of South Carolina and Angela Palivoch of Staunton; grandchildren, Steven Cash, Jr., and his wife, Karen, Jennifer Fifer and her husband, Dwayne, Jimmy Floyd, Jr., Savannah Mendoza and her husband, Garry, and Corbyn Miller; and two great grandchildren, Laney Cash and Beau Fifer. She was Maw Maw to all who loved her.
She is reunited in heaven with her mother, husband, and sister-in-law, Janie Graves.
A funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Friday, November 8, 2019, in the Henry Funeral Home Chapel by the Rev. Golden Clark, Jr. Burial will follow in Oak Lawn Mausoleum and Memory Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Garry Mendoza, Steve Cash, Sr., Leland McCray, Dwayne Fifer, Eddie Floyd, and Kevin Eutsler.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Thursday, November 7, 2019, in the funeral home and other times at the residence of her daughter.
Memorials may be made to the Hospice of the Shenandoah, c/o Augusta Health Foundation, P.O. Box 1000, Fishersville, VA 22939, or to the , 1445 E. Rio Road, Suite 104, Charlottesville, VA 22901.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from Nov. 5 to Nov. 8, 2019