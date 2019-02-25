|
Patsy Lyons Massie
Grottoes - Hattie Virginia "Patsy" Lyons Massie, 86, of Grottoes passed away on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at her home.
Born October 9, 1932 in Virginia, she was the daughter of the late James Joshua and Carrie Ford Lyons.
Patsy was a member of Forest Chapel Church of the Brethren. Prior to retirement, she was employed by Genicom where she worked as an Inspector for 30 years. She helped serve and care for local veterans through her membership with the Ladies Auxiliary of the Staunton VFW.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Curtis Hayes Massie; and siblings, Edna Mae Thompson, Jim Lyons, John Lyons, Joe Lyons, Peggy Stevens, Frank Lyons, Eunice Wiseman and Bob Lyons.
Survivors include her children, Mary Jane Wimer and husband, Denny of Waynesboro, June Blosser of Grottoes, Kurt Douglas Massie and wife, Mickey of Waynesboro, Charles Massie and wife, Denise of Grottoes, Diane Massie of Fishersville and Chad Massie and wife, Mandy of Grottoes; grandchildren, Jason Massie and wife, Kelly, Mandy Eppard and husband, Troy, Natosha Ritchie and husband, Richard, Brooke Brooks and husband, Justin, Carrie Blosser and husband, Wes Tusing, Jeffrey Massie, Cyndi Taylor and husband, Travis, Joshua Massie, Matthew Wimer, Michael Wimer, Katlyn Massie, Zachary Massie, and Michelle Wilcher and husband, Kelly ; 19 great-grandchildren; sister, Anna Beard; sisters-in-law, Margie Massie and Shirley Clark; numerous nieces and nephews; and special friends, Betty Waugh, Mike Ulm, and Loretta Dameron.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes, 618 W. Main St., Waynesboro.
A funeral service will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Forest Chapel Church of the Brethren with Pastor David Stewart officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff of Augusta Health Hospice of the Shenandoah, especially Tanya Dovel and Dr. Michael Layne, and her granddaughter who was her caregiver, Carrie Blosser.
Those desiring may make memorial contributions to Forest Chapel Church of the Brethren, 36 Crimora Mine Road, Crimora, VA 24431.
Published in The News Leader from Feb. 25 to Feb. 28, 2019