Pattie Jean (Ellis) Banks
Greensboro, NC - Pattie Jean (Ellis) Banks, 77, passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020, at Moses Cone Memorial Hospital, Greensboro, NC.
She was born November 15, 1942, a daughter of Harry C. and Pattie W. (Pryor) Ellis at Augusta County, VA.
Pattie was a 1961 graduate of Booker T. Washington High School, Staunton, VA, and attended Bennett College and North Carolina A&T University, both at Greensboro. She was a Civil Rights activist, having been a member of CORE while a college student, and has a contribution listed with the Civil Rights Digital Library. She was an English professor for her entire professional career, having taught at Guilford Technical Institute, Jamestown, NC, as well as at North Carolina A&T.
Ms. Banks is survived by a son, William Everett Banks, Jr. of Colonial Heights, VA, a sister and brother-in-law, Leona E. (George Jr.) Taylor of Fishersville, VA; two grandchildren, Diamond Banks of Lancaster, SC, and William Nathaniel Banks of South Chesterfield, VA; and two special nieces, Donna Taylor of Fishersville, VA and Renelda Taylor of Waynesboro, VA.
Arrangements are being handled by Woodard Funeral Home of Greensboro, NC, and Henry Funeral Home of Staunton, VA. Burial will be private, and a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in The News Leader from Apr. 25 to Apr. 28, 2020