Services
McDow Funeral Home & Crematory - Waynesboro
1701 West Main Street
Waynesboro, VA 22980
540-949-8133
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McDow Funeral Home & Crematory - Waynesboro
1701 West Main Street
Waynesboro, VA 22980
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Waynesboro Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
Resources
More Obituaries for Patty Goff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patty Agnes Goff


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patty Agnes Goff Obituary
Patty Agnes Goff

Waynesboro - Patty Agnes Goff, 90, a longtime resident of Waynesboro, VA, passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Augusta Health.

A daughter of the late Fredrick William Thurmond and Frances Roxie (Morris) Thurmond, she was born December 11, 1928 in Huntington, WV.

She graduated from Alderson High School in Alderson, WV. Early in her life, she traveled abroad with her military family.

Patty was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints for 66 years. She played the piano for the Relief Society and Primary at the church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Benjamin Franklin Goff, Jr.

Surviving are her son, Kevin E. Goff and his wife Delaina of Cedar City, UT; daughters, Elaine Howard of Ely, NV, Karen Kevan and her husband Bruce of La Grande, OR, Bonita Cross and her husband Harry of Salt Lake City, UT, Robin Hunter and her husband Curtis of Waynesboro, VA; 25 grandchildren; 62 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; brother, James Dabney Thurmond and wife Sarah of Newport News, VA; sister, Carolyn May Bostic of Shady Springs, WV; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM Thursday evening, December 12th at McDow Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held 10:00 AM Friday, December 13th at the Waynesboro Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Interment will follow in Augusta Memorial Park.

Those wishing to share their thoughts and condolences with the family online are welcome to do so at www.mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The News Leader from Dec. 10 to Dec. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McDow Funeral Home & Crematory - Waynesboro
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -