Patty Agnes Goff
Waynesboro - Patty Agnes Goff, 90, a longtime resident of Waynesboro, VA, passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Augusta Health.
A daughter of the late Fredrick William Thurmond and Frances Roxie (Morris) Thurmond, she was born December 11, 1928 in Huntington, WV.
She graduated from Alderson High School in Alderson, WV. Early in her life, she traveled abroad with her military family.
Patty was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints for 66 years. She played the piano for the Relief Society and Primary at the church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Benjamin Franklin Goff, Jr.
Surviving are her son, Kevin E. Goff and his wife Delaina of Cedar City, UT; daughters, Elaine Howard of Ely, NV, Karen Kevan and her husband Bruce of La Grande, OR, Bonita Cross and her husband Harry of Salt Lake City, UT, Robin Hunter and her husband Curtis of Waynesboro, VA; 25 grandchildren; 62 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; brother, James Dabney Thurmond and wife Sarah of Newport News, VA; sister, Carolyn May Bostic of Shady Springs, WV; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM Thursday evening, December 12th at McDow Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held 10:00 AM Friday, December 13th at the Waynesboro Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Interment will follow in Augusta Memorial Park.
Published in The News Leader from Dec. 10 to Dec. 13, 2019