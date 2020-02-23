|
|
Paul C. Shirey, Jr.
Staunton - Paul Clark Shirey, Jr., 84, husband of Sylvia Jean (Thorne) Shirey, of College Circle, passed away Saturday, February 22, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his loving family.
Mr. Shirey was born in Staunton, Virginia on July 25, 1935, a son of the late Paul Clark, Sr. and Helen Aileen (Bowers) Shirey.
Paul was a member of Memorial Baptist Church, the Augusta Gas and Steam Tractor Club and the Echo Valley Hunt Club. He was a United States Navy Veteran serving on the USS Saufley (DD-465) and retired in 1993 from DuPont Company with 30 years of service. He enjoyed woodworking, gardening and collecting toy trains and tractors.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Shirey was preceded in death by a son, Jason Lewis Shirey; and a brother, William N. Shirey.
Surviving in addition to his wife of thirty-five years, is a son, Jared Lance Shirey of Roanoke; four daughters, Sherry Marie Hite of Staunton, Kimberly Marie Price and her husband Edward of Amherst, Pamela Kay Shirey of Lynchburg, and Robyn Drewry of Roanoke; two grandchildren, Justin Price and Cameron Price; and two nieces, Ann Clark Hagen and Susan S. Anderson.
The family will receive friends Wednesday evening from 5:00 p.m. - 7 p.m. at his residence.
A Graveside service will be conducted 2:00 p.m. Thursday, February 27, 2020 in Oaklawn Memory Gardens by Reverend William "Bill" Trice.
Active pallbearers will be Justin Price, Cameron Price, Edward Price, Greg Bosserman, Mike Thorne, and Ray Bosserman.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jim Custard, Glenn Peters and members of the Augusta Gas and Steam Tractor Club and the Echo Valley Hunt Club.
Because of Paul's love for animals, it is suggested those desiring make memorial contributions to the Mosby Foundation, Post Office Box 218, Deerfield, Virginia 24432.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of his arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The News Leader from Feb. 23 to Feb. 26, 2020