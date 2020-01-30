|
|
Paul D. Farmer
Staunton - Paul Dennis Farmer, 60, of Staunton, died Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Augusta Health.
He was born October 30, 1959 in Staunton, a son of Elizabeth (Strickler) Farmer and the late Paul Edward Farmer.
Family members include two sisters, Sharon Craig Meditz of Verona and Debbie Spencer of Waynesboro and numerous, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Ronald Edward Farmer.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, January 31, 2020 in the Henry Funeral Home Chapel by the Revs. William Strickler, Robert Hedrick, and Bill Watson. Burial will follow in Augusta Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the funeral home.
