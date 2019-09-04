Services
Charlottesville - Paul Gray Burghardt, 84, husband of Hope (Hadley) Burghardt, died on Sunday, September 1, 2019 in Martha Jefferson Hospital, Charlottesville.

He was born July 25, 1935 in West Paterson, New Jersey, son of the late Paul and Eleanor (DeYoung) Burghardt.

Paul was a veteran of the United States Army having served in Korea with Army Intelligence.

He was a graduate of Montclair State University where he received his Bachelor's and Master's degrees. Paul retired after many years as a teacher and business administrator. He was an adjunct professor at Berkeley College in West Paterson, NJ and at Passaic County Community College in Paterson, NJ.

Paul was a member of the cycling club. He loved music, playing the piano, organ, and harpsichord as well as attending musicals. He also loved antiques, architecture, decorating, history, and also restoring and renovating historic homes.

In addition to his wife, family includes his brother and sister-in-law, Alan and Marlene Burghardt of New Jersey; his sister and brother-in-law, Sally Ann Lochli and Bruce Duncan; step-daughters, Hope Hadley Crabtree, Cristy Marie Crabtree, Heide Elizabeth Hartenbach Schuessler and son-in-law, David Schuessler, and Heather Marie Hartenbach Conder and son-in-law, Joe Conder; grandchildren, Tristen Trigg, Teagan Trigg, Phinn Crabtree Grant, Gus Conder, and Willis Conder; niece and goddaughter, Diane Marconi and her husband Bob; nephews, Glen and Cindi Burghardt, Mark and Ruth Burghardt, Joseph Lochli, and Paul Lochli; and great nieces and great nephews.

A funeral service will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday (September 7, 2019) at Vander May Wayne Colonial Funeral Home in Wayne, New Jersey. Interment will follow in Laurel Grove Cemetery, Totowa, New Jersey. The family will receive friends on Friday evening from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. at the Vander May Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to Staunton Augusta Rescue Squad, 1601 North Coalter Street, Staunton, VA 24401, the Albemarle County Rescue Squad, 828 McIntire Road, Charlottesville, VA 22902, and the College of Veterinary Medicine, Development Office, 225 Duck Pond Drive, Blacksburg, VA 24061.

Local arrangements are entrusted to Henry Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to the family online at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from Sept. 4 to Sept. 7, 2019
