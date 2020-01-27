Services
Paul Hartt

Paul Hartt Obituary
Paul Hartt

Stuarts Draft - Paul Fredrick Hartt, 92, of Stuarts Draft passed away on Friday, January 24, 2020.

Born July 11, 1927 in Susquehanna, PA, he was the son of the late Bert C. and Amity (Hall) Hartt. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his two brothers, Robert Hartt and Harold Hartt; and son-in-law, Tae Yi.

Survivors include his loving wife of 52 years, Mary (Marvin) Hartt; children, Jennifer Yi of Fairfax, VA, Brian Hartt and wife, Nancy of Dayton, OH, and Lyle Hartt and wife, Angel of Stuarts Draft; grandchildren, Devon and Glen Yi; Adam, Jeremy, Miriam, and Faith Hartt; and Kara, Alaina, Vivian, and Micah Hartt.

A celebration of life service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Ridgeview Baptist Church, 124 Ridgeview Drive, Stuarts Draft with Pastor Don McClure officiating. The family will receive friends following the service in the fellowship hall.

In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make memorial contributions to Love INC., P.O. Box 1003, Fishersville, Va 22939.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes of Stuarts Draft.

Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com
Published in The News Leader from Jan. 27 to Jan. 30, 2020
