Paul R. Patterson
Stuarts Draft - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Paul Randolph Patterson, 86, widower of Betty (Michael) Patterson, of Stuarts Draft, on Monday, December 2, 2019.
He was born on May 11, 1933 in Augusta County, a son of the late Eugene T. Patterson and Juanita B. Patterson.
He proudly served his country in the United States Army prior to working and retiring from DuPont in Waynesboro. Described as a Jack-of-All trades, there was nothing he could not fix.
He enjoyed watching the Baltimore Orioles, Washington Redskins and the Virginia Cavaliers as well as trying his luck at the slots in Charles Town.
He is survived by two daughters, Karen Anthony and husband Daniel of Staunton and Kathy Gardner and husband Bernie of Stuarts Draft; five grandchildren Christopher Childress and Amber, Chad Childress and wife Marcie, Brandon Childress and wife Amanda, Erica Cason and husband Jeremy, Jennifer Layne and husband Eric; great grandchildren Dylan and Tucker Cason, Hunter and Waylon Childress, Rylee and Karlee Layne, Jayce Childress, Emily, Blake and Haley Puckett, and Raelynn Childress. A brother Hansford Patterson, two sisters Frances Fultz and Katherine Huffman. Childhood and lifetime friends, Melvin "Cork" and Treva Bradley and their daughter Pam; numerous nieces and nephews, including special nephew, Robert Huffman III.
He is preceded in death by two brothers Charles and Harry Patterson.
A graveside service will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Friday, December 6, 2019 by Pastor Mark Jones at Augusta Memorial Park.
Active pallbearers will be Christopher, Chad and Brandon Childress, Jeremy, Dylan and Tucker Cason and Eric Layne.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in his honor to a .
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from Dec. 3 to Dec. 6, 2019