Paul Rawley
Bridgewater - Paul Whitney Rawley, 93, of Bridgewater, went to be with his Lord September 14, 2019, at his home in Bridgewater, VA surrounded by family & friends.
Paul was born in Mount Solon, VA January 26, 1926, and was a son of the late Charles E. Rawley and Stella Edith (Michael) Rawley. He is also preceded in death by a brother, Wayman Rawley & four sisters, Bessie Halterman, Ethel Troubaugh, Ruth Blosser & Edith Hiner, and son, Vincent J. "Skippy" Terry.
Paul was retired from construction for years, after he enjoyed time at Manheim Auto Auction. He enjoyed gardening, puzzles, spending time with family at lake. He was a life member of Mount Olivet United Brethren in Mount Solon since birth. He served in the U.S. Army during WWII, serving in Philippians & in Japan.
Paul married Sylvia C Rawley, who survives, 55 years ago, along with her 5 beautiful children. Paul is survived by three daughters Billie Jean Daniel and husband, Winfield of Staunton, Christine T. Goodman and husband, John, of Churchville, and Paula R. Wilfong and husband, Dale of Bridgewater; two sons, Anthony T. Terry Sr and wife, Carolyn of Timberville and Michael W. Terry and wife, Anita, of Spotswood; 8 grandchildren, Susan Michael, Mark Phibbs, Steven Phibbs, Bradley Wilfong, Ben Terry, Bill Terry, Annabelle Terry, Anthony 'Tommy' T. Terry, Jr. 6 Great Grandchildren, Hollie Cappo, Ariel Knott, Carrie Phibbs, Sarah Phibbs, Scarlett Wilfong & Ahleah Terry; 4 Great, Greats, Bentley, Olivia, Rosslyn & Kohen, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Special thanks to the caring staff of the Veterans In-Home Care, Century Hospice and Visiting Angels. Roxy & Ann P for additional Love & care during these last months.
The family will receive friend's one-hour prior to the funeral service at Mount Olivet United Brethren Church. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday September 18, 2019 at Mount Olivet United Rev. John Christophel and Pastor Daniel Lam officiating. Burial will follow at Mount Olivet Church Cemetery with military honors by the Dayton American Legion Post #27.
Memorial contributions may be made to Mount Olivet United Brethren in Mount Solon or Bridgewater Rescue Squad.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
Published in The News Leader from Sept. 15 to Sept. 18, 2019